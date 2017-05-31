Iowa Park man arrested for sex crime against a child

An investigation that began more than a year ago ends with an Iowa Park man's arrest.

On March 5, 2016, the victim's mother called the Iowa Park Police Department to report that her 7-year-old daughter had been possibly sexually assaulted in Iowa Park.

The mother told officers her daughter would stay with Michael Wayne Crudgington, 50, and his girlfriend, on occasion since March of 2015.

The mother told authorities that the victim told her within the last year that Crudgington was weird and made the victim feel uncomfortable.

But the victim did not go into further detail about why Crudgington made her feel that way.

On March 4, 2016, the mother told the victim and the victim's sister they would be staying with Crudgington for spring break.

The mother said the victim became very upset and began to cry.

The victim then told her mother when she stays with Crudgington he touches her inappropriately.

After listening to her daughter's allegations, the mother told police she believed this may have happened more than once.

The victim lives in Tarrant County.

Iowa Park Police along with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office investigated these claims.

Their investigation included a forensic interview with the victim, an information report by the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department, and a report from Child Protective Services.

On April 29, 2016, officers met with Crudgington for an interview. Crudgington denied the inappropriate behavior with the victim.

On May 23, 2017, officers met with Crudgington for a second interview. According to the arrest warrant while signing a Miranda Warning Crudgington said,

"This is stupid." and again denied the allegations.

Towards the end of the conversation Crudgington said, "Obviously if a little girl says something like that, everybody's going to come running to her rescue. It's like they know how to get a response from people the right way."

The document also states Crudgington said, "She is a very promiscuous seven-year-old."

When the officer asked what Crudgington meant by that he said the victim would try to kiss people and corner them.

Crudgington was arrested and charged with Indecency with a Child on Tuesday.

He is no longer in the Wichita County Jail.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

