Charges dropped against Bowie mother, ruled insane when crime was committed

The Montague County District Attorney's office has confirmed to Newschannel 6 that the charges against a Bowie mother, accused of leaving her five children at home alone in filthy conditions, have been dropped.

Officials said Jessica Petroni, 29, was found to be insane at the time the offense was committed following a psychological evaluation.

On September 25, 2015, the Bowie Police Department was called after school officials said an 8-year-old had not been to school for several days.

When officers arrived at the home in the 1200 block of Zahara they found five children alone in the home that was in terrible conditions.

A 3-month-old boy, a 17-month-old boy, a 2-year-old girl, a 4-year-old girl, and the 8-year-old boy inside the home were all Petroni's children.

All were treated for malnutrition and the three youngest were treated for severe diaper rashes.

When questioned, the children told police that their mother had gone to the doctor.

Jessica Petroni was arrested when she returned to the home and charged with multiple charges of Abandoning or Endangering a Child.

Although Jessica Petroni will not be prosecuted, the DA's office said she is being treated and her parental rights were terminated.

