Authorities on hunt for most wanted sex offender from Wichita Falls

An award for tips leading to the arrest of a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender from Wichita Falls has increased to $8,000.

David Dale Booth, 59, is wanted for parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Booth has ties to Wichita Falls.

In 1998, Booth was convicted in Tarrant County of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact involving an 8-year-old girl.

Booth was paroled from prison in 2014 and has been wanted since 2015.

His criminal history also includes an attempted murder conviction.

Booth stands five feet ten inches tall and weighs 195 pounds.

He has tattoos on his upper arms.

Booth has previously worked in the rail car repair industry.

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Below is a lost of ways you can submit your tip:

* Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

* Text the letters "DPS" – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

* Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

* Submit a Facebook tip at http://www.facebook.com/texas10mostwanted by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

* Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store: (https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/texas-dps/id902092368?mt=8) and for Android users on Google Play: (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.microassist.texasdps&hl=en).

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

