AAA Texas: New teen drivers are more likely to be involved in a deadly crash

The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.
The Republican health care bill making its way through Congress could be costly for people who let their coverage lapse.
As the summer break gets underway AAA Texas wants to remind parents that teen drivers are three times as likely to be involved in a deadly crash.
As the summer break gets underway AAA Texas wants to remind parents that teen drivers are three times as likely to be involved in a deadly crash.
David Dale Booth, 59, is wanted for parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
David Dale Booth, 59, is wanted for parole violation and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.
The Montague County District Attorney's office has confirmed to Newschannel 6 that the charges against a Bowie mother, accused of leaving her five children at home alone in filthy conditions, have been dropped.
The Montague County District Attorney's office has confirmed to Newschannel 6 that the charges against a Bowie mother, accused of leaving her five children at home alone in filthy conditions, have been dropped.
The discovery of human trafficking following a traffic stop in Texoma has local child advocates fighting harder than ever.
The discovery of human trafficking following a traffic stop in Texoma has local child advocates fighting harder than ever.