AAA Texas: New teen drivers are more likely to be involved in a deadly crash

As the summer break gets underway AAA Texas wants to remind parents that teen drivers are three times as likely to be involved in a deadly crash.

New teen drivers from 16 to 17-years-old are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

AAA is releasing this new find following research as the "100 Deadliest Days" begins on Texas roadways.

"100 Deadliest Days" is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when the average number of deadly teen driver crashes climbs 15-percent compared to the rest of the year.

During the last five years, more than 1,600 people were killed in crashes involving inexperienced teen drivers during this time period.

Here is a list of the three factors that AAA Texas said commonly results in deadly crashes for teen drivers:

· Distraction: Distraction plays a role in nearly six out of 10 teen crashes, four times as many as official estimates based on police reports. The top distractions for teens include talking to other passengers in the vehicle and interacting with a smartphone.

· Not Buckling Up: In 2015, the latest data available, 60 percent of teen drivers killed in a crash were not wearing a safety belt. Teens who buckle up significantly reduce their risk of dying or being seriously injured in a crash.

· Speeding: Speeding is a factor in nearly 30 percent of fatal crashes involving teen drivers. A recent AAA survey of driving instructors found that speeding is one of the top three mistakes teens make when learning to drive.

AAA Texas has a list of tips that parents can use to communicate with their children about staying safe while behind the wheel:

· Have conversations with their teens early and often about distraction and speeding.

· Teach by example and minimize risky behavior when driving.

· Make a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.

