Faith Baptist Church hosting camp for kids this June

The kids are out of school and you may be looking for some things that they can do.

Faith Baptist Church is hosting FaithKidZ on June 19 to 23 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There will be music, games, and plenty of activities for the kids and the best part is, it's free!

The event is open to children who just finished Kindergarten to 5th grade.

