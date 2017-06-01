Chisholm Trail Rodeo kicks off June 9

Get out your cowboy boots and hats and watch a good old-fashioned rodeo.

The Chisholm Trail Rodeo is taking place on June 9 and 10 in Nocona.

The show starts at 8:00 p.m. with a dance to follow each night.

A parade through downtown Nocona takes place on the June 10 at 11:00 a.m.

The Chisholm Trail Rodeo will have many events planned liked the fan favorite bull riding.

Tickets are $3 in advance and $10 at the gate with children 6 and under getting in for free.

The ticket gets you into the dance as well as the rodeo.

