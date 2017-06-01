Chisholm Trail Rodeo kicks off June 9 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Chisholm Trail Rodeo kicks off June 9

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
NOCONA, TX (KAUZ) -

Get out your cowboy boots and hats and watch a good old-fashioned rodeo.

The Chisholm Trail Rodeo is taking place on June 9 and 10 in Nocona.

The show starts at 8:00 p.m. with a dance to follow each night.

A parade through downtown Nocona takes place on the June 10 at 11:00 a.m.

The Chisholm Trail Rodeo will have many events planned liked the fan favorite bull riding.

Tickets are $3 in advance and $10 at the gate with children 6 and under getting in for free.

The ticket gets you into the dance as well as the rodeo.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly