WF City Councilors to consider sidewalk improvements, more work on new hotel and conference center

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls City Council members will be considering many resolutions at the June 6 meeting.

- Council members will consider three resolutions to support redevelopment efforts at the Highpoint Village I Apartments, Highpoint Village II Apartments, and Country Park Apartments.

The resolutions were tabled at the last two meetings.

- Councilors will consider an ordinance to re-open Travis Street, north of 5th Street, to make access for the possible new DoubleTree hotel and conference center.

They will also consider a resolution to approve $497,500 dollars for parking lot additions to the MPEC grounds as part of the hotel and conference center.

- Council members will consider a resolution to award a bid and contract close to $482,000 dollars for sidewalk and ramp improvements along Kemp Boulevard from Midwestern Parkway to Southwest Parkway. 

- Councilors will consider approving just over $14,000 dollars for Half Pint III at 817 Ohio to pay for a fire suppression system.

It is part of a redevelopment project in the Central Business District.

The meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. inside council chambers located at 1300 7th Street.

