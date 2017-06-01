Final RadioShack closes its door for good in Wichita Falls

The last RadioShack location in Wichita Falls is now closed.

A sign posted on the store in the 3200 block of Kemp Blvd. said: "Sorry this location is no longer open."

The sign did state that customers could shop 24/7 on RadioShack.com.

The electronics retailer that has been in business for 96 years shut down most of its stores two months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The RadioShack inside Sikes Senter Mall closed earlier this year.

