Hit and Miss Showers

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
The unsettled weather pattern remains in tact through the weekend. We're not looking at all day rains, but rather hit and miss type of activity. Temperatures will remain about the same with most highs in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity levels will be a little higher so it will feel a bit more uncomfortable! 

Rain chances will linger into early next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

