Friday: Best Rain Chances of the Week

All-in-all rain chances are better today than yesterday. Decent rain chances remain in the forecast Through Saturday evening. While the risk of severe storms is very low, the strongest storms may produce torrential rain, high winds, frequent lightning and small hail. There is no risk of Tornadoes or very large hail. Rain chances may linger into Sunday, especially early in the morning. High temperatures will be in the 80s this weekend warming to near 90 early next week.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist