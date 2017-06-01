Less rain and cooler temps for the weekend

Rain chances are still in the forecast today. However they have dropped considerably after yesterday's rainfall. A few rainfall totals from the area are listed below:

Wichita Falls: 1.05"

Graham: 4.43"

Seymour: 1.3"

Throckmorton: 8.48"

Lawton broke the rainfall record for June 1 with 3.39 inches. The precious record was 2.3 set in 1973.

The heaviest rainfall will track just south and east of Texoma through the morning. We could see rainfall move in from the northwest later this evening. High temperatures will stay on the cooler side in the upper 70s and lower 80s. c

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist