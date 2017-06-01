Rain for the weekend, gradual warm up through the week

Forecast remains the same for the rest of the weekend. Cloud cover and the threat of pop-up thunderstorms will stay with us through the rest of the weekend into Monday morning. A very slow moving system will continue to spark slow moving thunderstorms and showers capable of producing heavy rain and lightning. Flooding will be possible under storms and areas where thunderstorms continue to move over. Temperatures won't fall much overnight thanks to the cloud cover, lows will bottom out at around 66 degrees. Don't forget the umbrellas as you head out the door Sunday morning as more storms will be possible through the day. Sunday's highs will be around 78 degrees. Monday will start off like the weekend with clouds and the chance of more pop-up thunderstorms. But as we go through the afternoon, the clouds will clear and the sun will come out helping temperatures return to the 80s. Slowly warm up throughout the week with 90s possible by the weekend.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist