Slight Rain Chances Remain

The disturbance that lingered in the area over the weekend, producing rain, is now moving into south Texas but it is still capable of producing showers here this afternoon. The best chance of rain today will be across the southeastern half of Texoma. Today's rain chances are not as good as Sunday's. After today, our next chance of rain will come Thursday into Friday. Tuesday will be a warmer day with mostly sunny skies despite light northeast winds. One highlight of this week's weather is the lack of winds. Both winds and temperatures go up for the coming weekend.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist