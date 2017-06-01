Gas prices in Texas going up

Gas prices in the lone star state have gone up one cent.

According to AAA Texas, the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.20.

That is one cent more than last week and nine cents more than this time last year.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.38.

Rising gasoline demand in the summer has resulted in dropping gasoline inventories across the country.

If this trend continues, consumers can expect to see gas prices go up during the summer months.

