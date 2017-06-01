'Don't Fence Me In' program debuts at After Hours Art Walk

A new program is being added to the After Hours Art Walk in downtown Wichita Falls.

'Don't Fence Me In' is a summer program for children.

Kids will be able to paint their own works of art on a picket fence.

Each picket will represent the people and businesses of Wichita Falls.

Those pickets will be put up across from the Big Blue Building in downtown on the corner of Scott Street and Eight Street.

A kids table with supplies will be provided by Pocket Picasso.

"It's been a great experience to watch the children unveil their process and everything they go through just by creating with our artist. We're hoping that revives downtown. We're all working together along with the business, as well as the artists to revive and really make public art," program director Vanessa Alonzo said.

The After Hours Art Walk runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in downtown Wichita Falls on the first Thursday of each month.

