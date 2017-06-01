Fmr. foster child believes newly signed CPS legislation is a step in the right direction

Texas Child Protective Services leaders look to adjust eight areas, made up of several counties, to a community-based system.

It is all after Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 11 into law Wednesday.

Kanesha Rashae Beckner, 27, grew up in the foster care system.

Beckner believes this new law will benefit foster children.

"God, you're lying," Beckner said. "There is no way you found me a family."

Beckner at the age of two was removed from her biological mother's home along with her little sister, as her mother dealt with a drug problem.

She said after moving place to place, at the age of eight, they finally found their new home, at a foster home in central Texas.

"Mom and dad had chicken (ready)," Beckner said. "They just knew. They had chicken ready for us. They had watermelon. It sounds crazy but it made me smile."

Beckner said her foster home, in Early, Texas, ran similar to the community-based system in SB 11.

The bill was co-sponsored by Rep. James Frank (R) to give more control to local organizations to find foster homes for their foster children who suffered from abuse and neglect.

"What we're trying to do is break it up too much smaller communities, much like how the school systems work, as opposed to one centralized location for foster care," Rep. Frank said.

Beckner said the Early, TX community was involved with her and the rest of the foster children.

She was surprised to find out more foster homes did not run similar to the one she grew up in.

"I was like 'wow' you know?" Beckner said. "I was shocked cause it's a big difference, a big [difference]."

"Creating local resources to support children who are victims of abuse will be critical," Child Appointed Service Advocates Executive-Director Laura Grimsinger said.

Those resources could help more foster children find loving homes.

CPS will need to find eight areas to implement the community-based system by 2019.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved