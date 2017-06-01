Jack County crash claims the life of Jacksboro teen

A 16-year-old Jacksboro teen lost his life following an accident Thursday morning.

DPS Troopers said Zachary Ray Warren, 16, was driving north on U.S. 281 around 10:21 a.m.

A 64-year-old man driving south on U.S. 281 as Warren was attempting to make a left turn onto TX 114 when the two collided.

Both drivers were rushed to Faith Community Hospital.

Warren died from his injuries around 11:00 a.m.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

DPS is investigating this crash.

