Jack County crash claims the life of Jacksboro teen - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Jack County crash claims the life of Jacksboro teen

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: MGN) (Source: MGN)
JACKSBORO, TX (KAUZ) -

A 16-year-old Jacksboro teen lost his life following an accident Thursday morning. 

DPS Troopers said Zachary Ray Warren, 16, was driving north on U.S. 281 around 10:21 a.m.

A 64-year-old man driving south on U.S. 281 as Warren was attempting to make a left turn onto TX 114 when the two collided. 

Both drivers were rushed to Faith Community Hospital.

Warren died from his injuries around 11:00 a.m.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released. 

DPS is investigating this crash. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

Powered by Frankly