Texoma senator announces he will run for reelection - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma senator announces he will run for reelection

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: Office of Senator Craig Estes) (Source: Office of Senator Craig Estes)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

State Senator Craig Estes (R-) Wichita Falls announced his intention to seek reelection on Thursday afternoon. 

Sen. Estes will run again in Senate District 30.

Sen. Estes has the endorsement of Republican House Representatives across the state including Rep. James Frank (R) Wichita Falls, Larry Phillips (R) Sherman-Denison, Lyn Stucky (R) Sanger, Jodie Lauberberg (R) Parker, and Tan Parker (R) Flower Mound. 

In a statement Sen. Estes expressed his excitement to run once again, "I will continue working to earn the support of the citizens in Senate District 30, will humbly ask for their vote and look forward to continuing to fight for our conservative values in the Texas Senate," said Estes.  "I plan to run a positive grassroots campaign across the entire district based on my proven record of conservative leadership."

During the 2017 session, Sen. Estes authored legislation to prevent county appraisal districts from increasing taxes on family farms and ranches.

That legislation is waiting on a signature from Governor Greg Abbott. 

Sen. Estes also co-authored sanctuary cities legislation, helped pass a balanced conservative state budget without raising taxes, stronger border security initiatives, business tax cut legislation critical for economic growth in our state and passed reforms to cut down on red tape in the environmental permitting process.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Philippines resort attack by one gunman, no terror evidence say police

    Philippines resort attack by one gunman, no terror evidence say police

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-06-01 18:02:32 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 10:03 PM EDT2017-06-02 02:03:08 GMT

    A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead. 

    A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead. 

  • Sears says that some Kmart stores targets of security breach

    Sears says that some Kmart stores targets of security breach

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:45:40 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:45:40 GMT

    Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.

    Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.

  • Tiger Woods' breathalyzer test seen on video

    Tiger Woods' breathalyzer test seen on video

    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:38 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:38:22 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-02 01:40:54 GMT

    Police in Jupiter, FL, have released a video showing a disoriented Tiger Woods at a police station where he was taking a breathalyzer test. 

    Police in Jupiter, FL, have released a video showing a disoriented Tiger Woods at a police station where he was taking a breathalyzer test. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly