Texoma senator announces he will run for reelection

State Senator Craig Estes (R-) Wichita Falls announced his intention to seek reelection on Thursday afternoon.

Sen. Estes will run again in Senate District 30.

Sen. Estes has the endorsement of Republican House Representatives across the state including Rep. James Frank (R) Wichita Falls, Larry Phillips (R) Sherman-Denison, Lyn Stucky (R) Sanger, Jodie Lauberberg (R) Parker, and Tan Parker (R) Flower Mound.

In a statement Sen. Estes expressed his excitement to run once again, "I will continue working to earn the support of the citizens in Senate District 30, will humbly ask for their vote and look forward to continuing to fight for our conservative values in the Texas Senate," said Estes. "I plan to run a positive grassroots campaign across the entire district based on my proven record of conservative leadership."

During the 2017 session, Sen. Estes authored legislation to prevent county appraisal districts from increasing taxes on family farms and ranches.

That legislation is waiting on a signature from Governor Greg Abbott.

Sen. Estes also co-authored sanctuary cities legislation, helped pass a balanced conservative state budget without raising taxes, stronger border security initiatives, business tax cut legislation critical for economic growth in our state and passed reforms to cut down on red tape in the environmental permitting process.

