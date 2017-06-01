Vernon loses in Class 4A Semifinals

-
Thursday, June 1 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:17:46 GMT
Jade Guzman at the plate during Vernon's 4A State Semifinal game vs. Liberty Hill. / Source: KAUZ
HS Softball Class 4A Semifinals #8 Vernon 2 #1 liberty Hill 6 VER: Jade Guzman 6 IP, 7 H, 5 K, Caroline Taylor 2/3, RBI Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
HS Softball Class 4A Semifinals #8 Vernon 2 #1 liberty Hill 6 VER: Jade Guzman 6 IP, 7 H, 5 K, Caroline Taylor 2/3, RBI Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
Thursday, June 1 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-01 18:45:33 GMT
Thursday, June 1 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-01 18:45:33 GMT
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:35:08 GMT
The Archer City Lady Cat softball team huddles before Wednesday's 2A State Semifinal game in Austin / Source: KAUZ
HS Softball Class 2A Semifinals #8 Archer City 1 #7 Bells 3 AC: Eliot Hilbers 6 IP, 3 H, 6 K, 3/4, Audry Lopez 3/4, RBI Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
HS Softball Class 2A Semifinals #8 Archer City 1 #7 Bells 3 AC: Eliot Hilbers 6 IP, 3 H, 6 K, 3/4, Audry Lopez 3/4, RBI Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:42:24 GMT
Wednesday, May 31 2017 11:36 PM EDT2017-06-01 03:36:13 GMT
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.
Tiger Woods registered a zero on a breathalyzer test when he was stopped on Monday.
Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:27:04 GMT
Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:27 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:27:04 GMT
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.
Woods was arrested Monday on suspicion of DUI and spent nearly four hours in jail before he was released on his own recognizance.