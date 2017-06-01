Vernon loses in Class 4A Semifinals - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Vernon loses in Class 4A Semifinals

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Connect
Jade Guzman at the plate during Vernon's 4A State Semifinal game vs. Liberty Hill. / Source: KAUZ Jade Guzman at the plate during Vernon's 4A State Semifinal game vs. Liberty Hill. / Source: KAUZ

HS Softball

Class 4A Semifinals

#8 Vernon          2
#1 liberty Hill      6
VER: Jade Guzman 6 IP, 7 H, 5 K, Caroline Taylor 2/3, RBI

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Vernon loses in Class 4A Semifinals

    Vernon loses in Class 4A Semifinals

    Thursday, June 1 2017 8:17 PM EDT2017-06-02 00:17:46 GMT
    Jade Guzman at the plate during Vernon's 4A State Semifinal game vs. Liberty Hill. / Source: KAUZJade Guzman at the plate during Vernon's 4A State Semifinal game vs. Liberty Hill. / Source: KAUZ
    HS Softball Class 4A Semifinals #8 Vernon          2 #1 liberty Hill      6 VER: Jade Guzman 6 IP, 7 H, 5 K, Caroline Taylor 2/3, RBI Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
    HS Softball Class 4A Semifinals #8 Vernon          2 #1 liberty Hill      6 VER: Jade Guzman 6 IP, 7 H, 5 K, Caroline Taylor 2/3, RBI Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • Penguins take 2-0 Stanley Cup lead with 4-1 win vs Predators

    Penguins take 2-0 Stanley Cup lead with 4-1 win vs Predators

    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-01 18:45:33 GMT
    Thursday, June 1 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-01 18:45:33 GMT

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.

  • Archer City falls in Class 2A Semifinals

    Archer City falls in Class 2A Semifinals

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 8:35 PM EDT2017-06-01 00:35:08 GMT
    The Archer City Lady Cat softball team huddles before Wednesday's 2A State Semifinal game in Austin / Source: KAUZThe Archer City Lady Cat softball team huddles before Wednesday's 2A State Semifinal game in Austin / Source: KAUZ
    HS Softball Class 2A Semifinals #8 Archer City 1 #7 Bells          3 AC: Eliot Hilbers 6 IP, 3 H, 6 K, 3/4, Audry Lopez 3/4, RBI Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
    HS Softball Class 2A Semifinals #8 Archer City 1 #7 Bells          3 AC: Eliot Hilbers 6 IP, 3 H, 6 K, 3/4, Audry Lopez 3/4, RBI Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved
    •   
Powered by Frankly