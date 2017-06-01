WCMP Rodeo is this weekend - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WCMP Rodeo is this weekend

By Carly Smith, Meteorologist/Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Mounted Patrol Championship Rodeo kicked off tonight. The gates opened at 7:30 p.m. If you missed it tonight you can still make it on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

 The first group of people at the rodeo included girls competing to be the rodeo queens. There are three age categories, petite, junior, and senior. Contestants go through a series of contest including horsemanship, speaking, modeling and a personal interview. The interviews and speeches for the queen took place tonight. Zena Goodwin earned the title of Wichita County Mounted Patrol Senior Queen last year. She has been attending several speaking events leading up to the rodeo. 

"It's an honor to be the senior queen. You get to represent where you're at and the rodeo you get to be with and you are literally the face of the rodeo.

 An event new to this years rodeo is women's ranch bronc riding where the females where show they can ride the bronco just as well as the men can. Tickets are 10 dollars at the gate and children under 6 are free. The rodeo benefits the Children's Miracle Network.

