Olivia Newton-John concert rescheduled for September in Wichita Falls

Thursday morning around 7:00 a.m. officers were called out to the Woodview Apartments on 32nd Street in reference to multiple burglarized vehicles.
Thursday morning around 7:00 a.m. officers were called out to the Woodview Apartments on 32nd Street in reference to multiple burglarized vehicles.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
A clamp may have been improperly installed, which may cause a line to come loose.
A clamp may have been improperly installed, which may cause a line to come loose.
All current tickets purchased will be honored at the new show date.
All current tickets purchased will be honored at the new show date.
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.
A man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino was found dead.