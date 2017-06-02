Olivia Newton-John concert rescheduled for September in Wichita Falls

Spectra Venue Management announced late Friday morning that the postponed Olivia Newton-John show has been rescheduled for September 30 at Memorial Auditorium.

All current tickets purchased will be honored at the new show date.

Additional tickets are still available for purchase at the Kay Yeager Coliseum Box Office.

Current ticket holders who cannot attend the show on September 30 can contact the box office at (940) 716-5555 for a refund.

The original concert date, June 10, was postponed last week after Olivia Newton-John announced she would be fighting cancer.

