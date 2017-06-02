WFPD: Arrest made following several thefts from vehicles

Wichita Falls Police have busted a car burglary ring.

Thursday morning around 7:00 a.m. officers were called out to the Woodview Apartments on 32nd Street in reference to multiple burglarized vehicles.

Police were told that various items were stolen including a firearm, stereo equipment, tools, and money.

While officers were on the scene, witnesses said the suspect, Brayden Sean Sims, 20, had just returned to the area.

Police found Sims next to his truck and detained him.

Sims had a gun holster that was stolen from one of the vehicles.

This prompted officers to search his truck where they found a clear bag with a green leafy substance in the center armrest.

The substance tested positive for marijuana.

WFPD said stolen items were recovered, including a handgun.

Sims was taken to the Wichita County Jail and charged with ten counts of Burglary of a Vehicle, one count of a Theft of a Firearm, and one count of Possession of Marijuana.

