Garth Brooks World Tour adds fourth show to OKC leg

The Garth Brooks World Tour has added a fourth show to its Oklahoma City lineup.

The first show is Friday, July 14 at 7:00 p.m.

The second is Friday, July 14 at 10:30 p.m.

The third is Saturday, July 15 at 3:00 p.m.

The fourth and final show is Saturday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Garth Brooks will hit the stage at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

Tickets are $75.

