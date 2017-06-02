Darla is up for adoption through the Texas Pit Crew - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Darla is up for adoption through the Texas Pit Crew

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Texas Pit Crew stopped by to show us a wonderful dog named Darla.

If your looking for a four-legged companion to add to your family then she is a perfect choice.

She is a 10-month-old pit and Dalmatian mix

For more information on adoptions just head to www.texaspitcrew.org.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly