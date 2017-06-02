MSU hosting summer football camps this month

If you have a member of the family that loves football and wants to hone their skills, sign them up for the summer football camps at Midwestern State University.

Three days of training are being offered for all positions from Wednesday, June 14 through Friday, June 16.

Two days of training are being offered for kickers from Wednesday, June 14 to Thursday, June 15.

Players ages eight to eighteen can sign up.

The price for each camp is $270 is the player stays on campus. The price is $230 if the player will commute each day.

Campers who stay on campus will be in the Pierce Hall dormitory.

