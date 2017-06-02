ROAD CONDITIONS: Flooding has caused evacuations, road closures, unsafe driving conditions

First responders in Throckmorton said twelve homes and one business has flooded in the town.

Some areas are five feet underwater.

Crews have evacuated all residents from the south side of Throckmorton.

Flooding across Texoma has made some roadways dangerous to travel on or closed altogether.

As of 1:17 p.m. Friday, U.S. 183 from U.S. 380 to FM 923 in Throckmorton is closed due to flooding.

State Highway 25 from Brosch Road to River Road W is closed due to water over the roadway in Haynesville.

There is water over the roadway along State Highway 222 between Munday and Throckmorton.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area.

TxDOT encourages drivers to stay alert and check drivetexas.org for the latest road conditions.

