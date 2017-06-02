Wichita Falls Police need your help tracking down the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the location of any of the people listed below give Crime Stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

Jacob Michael Benson

White Male

DOB: 12-29-94

Bro/Bro

120 Lbs. / 5'10" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

Phillip Grimm

White Male

DOB: 01-19-98

Bro/Bro

185 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Robbery

Olivia Rachelle Martinez

Black Female

DOB: 10-16-93

Bro/Bro

163 Lbs. / 5'01" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Credit Card / Debit Card Abuse

Maddison M. Robertson

White Female

DOB: 08-28-97

Bro/Bro

230 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation

Richard N. Byrd

Black Male

DOB: 06-05-76

Blk/Bro

250 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

