Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police need your help tracking down the fugitives on this week's Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the location of any of the people listed below give Crime Stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward. 

Jacob Michael Benson 
White Male 
DOB: 12-29-94 
Bro/Bro 
120 Lbs. / 5'10" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

Phillip Grimm 
White Male 
DOB: 01-19-98 
Bro/Bro 
185 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Aggravated Robbery

Olivia Rachelle Martinez 
Black Female 
DOB: 10-16-93 
Bro/Bro 
163 Lbs. / 5'01" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Credit Card / Debit Card Abuse

Maddison M. Robertson 
White Female 
DOB: 08-28-97 
Bro/Bro 
230 Lbs. / 5'08" Tall 
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Burglary of Habitation

Richard N. Byrd
Black Male 
DOB: 06-05-76 
Blk/Bro 
250 Lbs. / 6'02" Tall 
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance

