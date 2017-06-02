VIDEO: Flooding in Throckmorton

Steady rainfall in Throckmorton Friday caused dangerous flooding.

Mayor Will Carroll told Newschannel 6 driving to Throckmorton is dangerous if not impossible.

Carroll said 12 homes and one business have flooded so far.

First responders evacuated the area of town near the spillway where water is coming over into the town.

The dam is holding up but Carroll said there are emergency plans in place for if the dam was to break or become compromised.

Carroll said Throckmorton has seen more than eight inches since 6:00 a.m. Friday.

Residents are being told to go to the Throckmorton High School gym for shelter or one of the local churches.

Any rushing water should be considered dangerous. Just six inches of water can knock over ad adult and one foot can sweep away a small car.

The Throckmorton Volunteer Fire Department has reported five feet of water on the town's south side.

With more rain in the forecast for the weekend, crews are focusing on keeping everyone safe.

Newschannel 6 will continue to monitor the latest conditions.

Video courtesy of Tina Hantz.

