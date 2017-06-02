Flooding Rains

The unsettled weather pattern is set to last into the weekend. Look for scattered areas of rain and storms, some of which could produce heavy rainfall in places. This could lead to more flooding, especially in areas that received heavy rainfall Friday. Temperatures will be kept down thanks to clouds and rain throughout the weekend. Highs will mainly be near 80 with lows in the 60s. Rain chances may continue into next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist