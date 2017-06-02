ROAD CLOSURES: Flooding shuts down three roads in Electra area

Wichita County Officials are reporting the north side of Electra received three inches of rain on Friday.

Wichita County Commissioner Jeff Watts said water is over three roadways which have caused them to close.

Lake Road, Brusch Road, and Wolf Road are all closed.

