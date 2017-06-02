Unidentified child found at U.S./Mexico border

The El Paso Police Department's Crimes Against Persons (CAP) unit is asking for the public's help in identifying a child found in Juarez, Mexico on February 22, 2017.

The little boy is believed to be two to three years old, possibly with the name "Luis."

The child has a small birthmark above his eye and short brown hair.

When he was found he was wearing blue sweatpants, black shoes, and a shirt.

Law enforcement believes the child may be a U.S. citizen due to his fluency in English.

If you recognize this child contact Crime Stoppers on El Paso at (915) 566-8477 or the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400.

