WFPD investigating incident between two men following shots fired call

Wichita Falls Police are investigating an incident between two men on Friday evening in northwest Wichita Falls.

Around 5:00 p.m. officers were called out to the corner of City View Drive and North West Freeway in reference to a shots fired call.

WFPD said it appears there was an incident between two men that began at the car wash on the corner.

Evidence including shell casings, a weapon, and the two vehicles involved were taken into WFPD custody.

Officers on the scene did not release any information as to how the shots were fired.

Witnesses and both men involved were questioned at the scene and released.

WFPD said no robbery took place.

This is an open investigation that will be turned over to the Wichita County District Attorney's Office.

