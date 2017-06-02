Rain or shine, Graham food truck championship and bike race will continue

Saturday is the kickoff of the “Possum Pedal Bike Race” and the “Food Truck Championship,” in Graham.

Over 40 food trucks are expected to fill “America’s largest downtown square” for a chance to win the top prize of $10,000.

The city of Graham is in their 3rd year of the food truck championship, and it gets bigger every year.

Organizers expect to see around 10,000 people Saturday.

300 people are set to be volunteers.

One of the food trucks putting his hat in the ring for the grand prize is Bob Bratcher with Daddy Bob’s Smoke Wagon.

"I do barbeque,” said Bratcher. “It’s kind of a simple thing. It's a passionate thing that I have for myself. My meat is cooked some as many as 16 hours. I’ve kind of got my fingers crossed. I’ve been working on some nachos. It's simple food. I say it's slow food fast.”

Trucks from as far away as Corpus Christi will be represented in Graham.

The “Possum Pedal Bike Race” will kick off at 7:30 Saturday morning.