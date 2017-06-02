Relay for life brings hope for a cure for cancer

Hundreds of Texomans took part it the 20th annual Wichita Falls Relay for Life Friday night, where organizers said they were trying to raise $90,000 for the American Cancer Society.

The event organizer, Regan Nabors, said for many, including herself this event is a good way to honor loved ones diagnosed with cancer.

One of those women is the guest speaker, Jackie Bush. She is a three-time breast cancer survivor, but her battle with cancer is still not over.

She is currently going through chemotherapy for stage-4 metastatic breast cancer and says the support she has received has been tremendous.

"It's wonderful, it's so wonderful to have a community that can get behind our survivors and caregivers to raise the needed funds," said Jackie Bush

"We always have people saying thank you for doing this," Regan Nabors. "At least it was one way for me to remember my loved one, or my friend or family member."



The event runs through Saturday morning and is free to get in.

