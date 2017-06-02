Big changes in Texoma baseball coaching - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Big changes in Texoma baseball coaching

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Former Rider coach Scot Green has been hired as the new head baseball coach at Burkburnett / Source: KAUZ Former Rider coach Scot Green has been hired as the new head baseball coach at Burkburnett / Source: KAUZ
BURKBURNETT, TX (KAUZ) -

This week saw quite a few major coaching moves in Texoma high school baseball.

Friday, Burkburnett High School athletic director Danny Nix announced that former Rider coach Scot Green will lead the Bulldog baseball program, with Grant Martin leaving to join his brother's staff at top-ranked Abilene Wylie.

Green led Rider to three State tournaments, including the Class 4A title in 2011, before retiring in 2013 after his final state trip.

His new assistant coach will be former Wichita Falls HS head coach Cole Woodward.

Also on Friday, Bowie HS baseball coach Ryan Rodgers announced he will be leaving for an assistant position at Class 6A Lake Travis, near Austin.

Earlier in the week, his fellow Montague County coach Brent Lewis of Nocona announced he's also leaving for an assistant position at Godley, where he'll work for former Archer City head coach Pat Maxwell.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

