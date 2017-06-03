Locals celebrate "Blackberry Day" at farmer's market

Those at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market got a sweet treat Saturday for Blackberry day.

Attendees got to satisfy their sweet tooth with some free blackberry cobbler from the Charlie-Thornberry Farmer’s Market Association.

Those with the Farmer’s Market said blackberries are in full season and they want to share that product with the public.

“Farmer's Market is a great place to make friends and feel the benefits of the community,” said Sherin Clarke, manager of the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market. “We want people down here. We want people in downtown Wichita Falls and at the farmer's market supporting these farmers.”

Blackberries will be available at the market for the next several weeks.