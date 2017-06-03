"The Yard" turns into beach for battle of the bands

The Yard is transforming into a beach and is rocking out for “Battle of the Bands.”

This is the first year for the event that is hosted by the Hub of North Texas.

Those attending can watch 15 bands of all different genres battle it out while sitting under umbrellas or in mini-pools.

There are even sand boxes for the kids play.

Organizers say the idea came from seeing so much local talent.

“Wichita Falls has some of the best music in north Texas,” said David Fowler with the Hub of North Texas. “It's just a great way to get everybody together and just promote the musicians promote the bands and just have a great time doing it.”

The event runs from noon to midnight at “The Yard” in downtown Wichita Falls.

The top 2 winners will take home a grand prize of $900 each.