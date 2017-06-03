3 transported to hospital following crash in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls police say 3 people were transported to United Regional after a crash on Central Freeway.

Police say according to witnesses, around 10:30 Saturday morning, a car was going north bound on Central Freeway when the driver lost control of the car and slid into a grass median and hit a light structure.

Police say the car then fell off of the freeway and went about another 70 yards before landing upside down on McKinney road, trapping one female and two males inside.

Police believe that one of the males has life threatening injuries in result of the crash.

Police say only one car was involved in the crash.

The state of the other two people involved is unknown at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Stay with 6 for the latest information.