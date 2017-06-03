Teen killed in Wise county car crash

Texas Highway Patrol troopers responded to a car crash in Wise County around 11:50 a.m. where a teen was killed. The accident happened on US 287 near FM 1655 in northern Wise County.

Troopers said Daniel Kim, 49, drove a Toyota 4Runner traveling south on US 287 on the wet roadway with three passengers. Kim lost control, spun and traveled into the center median. The vehicle rolled causing Christian Kim, 16, to be ejected when it was in the center median. A Toyota Tacoma pickup on the northbound lanes struck the passenger. Christian died at the scene.

Daniel Kim and the driver of the Toyota Pickup, 50-year-old Donald Munson, and two other passengers in the 4runner were transported to area hospitals with various injuries.

