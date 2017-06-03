BREAKING NEWS: Man Found Dead In Downtown WF Building

Wichita Falls Police are investigating a man's body found in a downtown building.

Police crime scene tape has an area blocked off in the 700 block of 10th street.

Officers were called to the scene for reported gunshots just after 3:30pm.

Details are not being released as to who the man is or how he died.

Police are asking for the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

We will pass on information the moment we have it.