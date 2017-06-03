Foodies come in droves to Graham for Food Truck Championship of TX

American defense secretary describes North Korea's nuclear ambitions as 'a clear and present danger'.
Demonstration in downtown Kabul enters second day after authorities say several protesters were killed by police when it turned violent.
10,000 foodies descended on Graham to taste the flavors of the Lone Start state for the third annual Food Truck Championship of Texas on Saturday. Dozens of chefs competed to win the grand prize, $10,000 dollars.
AP sources: Special counsel on probe into Russia and election meddling expanding scope to include former Trump campaign manager.
Several pedestrians were run over by a van in London on Saturday, according to local media reports.
