Foodies come in droves to Graham for Food Truck Championship of TX

10,000 foodies descended on Graham to taste the flavors of the Lone Start state for the third annual Food Truck Championship of Texas on Saturday.

Dozens of chefs competed to win the grand prize, $10,000 dollars.

"The grand prize is fantastic," Tagan Couch the owner of Gypsy Kit.

Couch knows a little bit about what it takes to win the competition. She won the grand prize on its inaugural year in 2015 and won it again this year. But it was not always smooth sailing for Couch.

"My husband was deployed in [2012 to] Afghanistan," Couch said. "While he was gone it was really hard for me to keep my full-time job, head chef."

She bought a Shasta trailer which would become the award winning food truck.

Several other food trucks had their eyes on the prize including Holy Frijole. It is a family-run food truck from Forth Worth. The son is the executive-chef while the mother is the cook.

"It is not really being the boss," Nestor Mendoza said laughing. "It is just more like sharing with the family."

More than 40 trucks fed almost 10,000 people. Both Couch and Mendoza relished the challenge.

"We had lines going for hours," Mendoza said. "It was really fun."

"We learned to make our menu a little bit smaller to try to get more things out," Couch said.

The morning raining may have dampened some paper plates but some people had a positive view of the conditions.

"In June, in Texas, you are looking a ta pretty hot day," Krisa De La Cruz, Graham Chamber of Commerce CEO said. "If there is a little rain, it means it is not a 100 degrees outside. I will roll with it."

The money for today's event will stay in Graham to help develop the city and fund next year's festivities.

Here is the full list of the winners:

International - Yatai Food Kart

American - King Street Grill

Dessert - Culinary Improv

BBQ - Arete Gourmet Sliders & More

Signature Dish - Dumpling Brothers

Grand Champion - The Gypsy Kit

Best Menu - Nosh Box Eatery

Best Food Truck Spirit - Dough Boy Donuts

People's Choice - Daddy's Bob's

