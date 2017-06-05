Dallas police say package was harmless, HQ re-opens - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Dallas police say package was harmless, HQ re-opens

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Source DPD Facebook Source DPD Facebook
DALLAS, TX (KAUZ) -

UPDATE 11:51:

A bottle was found outside of the police station with a liquid substance in it. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called in after the Dallas Police Bomb Squad deemed it was not an explosive. The area has been deemed safe.

====================================================================================

Dallas Police Department's headquarters has been evacuated due to a suspicious package according to local reports.

The bomb squad is on scene along with multiple other units from DPD and other agencies.

This is a developing story. We will have updates as they become available.

