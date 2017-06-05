Dallas police say package was harmless, HQ re-opens

UPDATE 11:51:

A bottle was found outside of the police station with a liquid substance in it. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called in after the Dallas Police Bomb Squad deemed it was not an explosive. The area has been deemed safe.

Hazmat has removed the package and it was found to be harmless. Lamar and Belleview St. will be open shortly. HQ is back open to the public. pic.twitter.com/fgSRoxkXul — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 5, 2017

Dallas Police Department's headquarters has been evacuated due to a suspicious package according to local reports.

At approx 9:30 a.m., a suspicious package was

found near the north entrance of Jack Evans Police HQ located at 1400

S. Lamar Street. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 5, 2017

All personnel were asked to move to a safe location in

the facility. The appropriate emergency personnel have been notified. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 5, 2017

The bomb squad is on scene along with multiple other units from DPD and other agencies.

Dallas Fire-Rescue packed up, moved what appeared to be a bottle near the front of the Dallas police headquarters building. (?? @n8hunsinger) pic.twitter.com/hnAk9qOnrO — Naheed Rajwani (@naheedrajwani) June 5, 2017

This is a developing story. We will have updates as they become available.

