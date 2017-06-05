Hank Williams Jr. coming back to Monday Night Football - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

(KAUZ) - Hank Williams Jr. -- presumably with all of his rowdy friends -- is coming back to ESPN and Monday Night Football.

ESPN made the announcement on their website early Monday morning. 

Williams was a hallmark of Monday Night Football until he was let go in 2011 after making controversial remarks about former President Barack Obama and then-Speaker of the House John Boehner playing golf together. Williams referred to President Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden as "the enemy" and said  "(I)t would be like Hitler playing golf with (Israeli leader) Benjamin Netanyahu."

Williams will make his debut on the September 11th Monday night game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.

