Hank Williams Jr. coming back to Monday Night Football

Williams was a hallmark of Monday Night Football until he was let go in 2011 after making controversial remarks about former President Barack Obama and then-Speaker of the House John Boehner playing golf together. Williams referred to President Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden as "the enemy" and said "(I)t would be like Hitler playing golf with (Israeli leader) Benjamin Netanyahu."
Williams will make his debut on the September 11th Monday night game between the New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings.
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.
