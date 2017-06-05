Manhunt Monday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Manhunt Monday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Bradley Dale Byrd (Source: WFPD) Bradley Dale Byrd (Source: WFPD)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls Police need your help finding this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. 

Bradley Dale Byrd, 33, is wanted for Theft Under $2,500 with 2 Previous Convictions.

Byrd stands five feet nine inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. 

If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward. 

