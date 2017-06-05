WFPD released new details on body found in downtown Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Police are calling the death of a man in downtown over the weekend an 'unattended death' according to Sgt. Harold McClure.

Monday morning WFPD said the victim was a 63-year-old white male who was killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

Sgt. McClure said they are waiting on the results of a full autopsy before any more information will be released.

The victim's name has not been released.

His body was discovered following a 'shots fired' call to the WFPD on Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of 10th Street.

Newschannel 6 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest developments.

