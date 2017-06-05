Bowie City Council could announce new mayor tomorrow

Tuesday, Bowie City Council is expected to decide who will fill the Mayor vacancy.

The deadline to apply for the position was May 31.

The vacancy came following the sudden resignation of Mayor Larry Slack.

Scott Davis, Precinct 1 Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem is serving in Slack's place but said he does not want to take over the position as Mayor and leave serving his district as a councilman.

Three people have applied for the job.

Brian Allen, a college professor, along with former councilors, Arlene Bishop and Laura Sproles, are vying for the spot.

A discussion and possible decision are expected to be made during the city council meeting.

The position will be held until the November election.

