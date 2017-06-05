90 Degree Heat Returns

Any potential rainmakers have pulled out of Texas and, for much of the rest of this week, our weather will be influenced by a ridge of high pressure anchored over the southwest United States. We'll see a lot more sunshine today compared to Monday and despite north winds, temperatures to warm to 90 degrees this afternoon. Today may be the only 90 degree day between now and Saturday. A few upper level disturbances will move our way from the Rockies Thursday into Friday offering a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist