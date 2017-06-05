Rain Moving Out

The weak weather maker which brought tropical like conditions to the area over the weekend has shifted east and taken most of the rain chances with it. Humidity levels will be begin to drop some later Tuesday into the middle and later part of the week. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the most part this week with most lows in the lower 60s. This kind of weather is pretty nice for this time of the year. Our next chance for rain may come late Thursday night or early Friday.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist