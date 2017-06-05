Motorcycle Ride to benefit Miss Fannie's Friends is taking place this Sunday

Miss Fannie's Friends cat rescue helps stray cats find good homes and also helps spay and neuter the animals to help control the population.

The organization is hosting a Motorcycle Ride this Sunday to raise money for the organization.

It will be at 12:00 p.m. at the Silver Dollar Saloon on Old Iowa Park Road.

It is $25 per person with $10 per passenger.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.with a silent auction from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the event or how you can adopt, foster, or volunteer, click here.

