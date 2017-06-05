BBB: What Medicare recipients need to know about new cards

The Better Business Bureau is letting Medicare recipients know about changes to their cards.

New cards will be issued by April of 2019 and will no longer have Social Security numbers on them.

A new Medicare Beneficiary Identifier will be used for billing and for checking eligibility and claim status.

This new card will help identity theft.

BBB officials said card holders also need to be aware of phone calls asking for your Social Security number from Medicare.

Medicare will never call you or ask for that number.

If you receive a call asking for you to pay for that card it is a scam because the new card is free.

The new cards will be mailed automatically and you will not lose your benefits.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved